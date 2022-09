LAPPLAND (FINNLAND)

The accommodation / lodge Laugarbakki is one of the most famous Reirerhöfe in Iceland. Today we are allowed to take part in a horse demonstration at the nearby Gauksmyriequestrian center and visit the stables. Then we pay a visit to the Vatnsnes peninsula. You can see a seal colony at the famous elephant-shaped rock Hvitserkur. We get even closer to the marine mammals at a farm on the other side of the peninsula. Finally we make a stop in the village of Hvammstangi. There you have, among other things, the opportunity to buy typical wool products directly from a manufactorer.